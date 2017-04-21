Oscar Isaac reveals he shot an ‘intense’ scene with Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ in London December 16, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 21 — While it’s been revealed that Carrie Fisher will not be appearing in Star Wars: Episode IX, there will be an intense scene of General Leia in The Last Jedi.

According to Oscar Isaac aka Poe Dameron, we will get to see a feisty General Leia in the upcoming Force Awakens sequel. Isaac revealed in an interview with Business Insider about the scene he shot with Fisher: “It was basically my first day [on set] and we did about 25 takes total. Half of them were on me and half of them were on her.

“I can’t give anything away but there was a scene where there was some physicality there and it was shot just over and over and over. She relished the physicality of it, let me just say. It was pretty intense. It will be funny to see what they cut together based on that.”

It doesn’t come off as a surprise as the general and leader of the Resistance, a lot of people will be looking towards Leia — and she has always been a fighter.