Oscar Isaac in talks to play ‘Addams Family’ patriarch

Saturday December 16, 2017
05:12 PM GMT+8

Oscar Isaac is a deadringer for Raul Julia, who played Gomez Addams in the last film — AFP picOscar Isaac is a deadringer for Raul Julia, who played Gomez Addams in the last film — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 16 — It looks like fans might get their wish to have Oscar Isaac play Gomez Addams. The actor is apparently in talks to play the character in an animated feature film, reports EW.

Isaac has long been a fan favourite for the role, what with his uncanny resemblance to Raul Julia, who played the Addams patriarch in the last film.

Onboard to direct is Sausage Party’s Conrad Vernon. No news, however, on who might be playing the other roles or when the film would debut. Since casting has only just started, don’t expect it out earlier than 2019.

