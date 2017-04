Orphan Black returns with more intrigue and action (VIDEO)

Actress Tatiana Maslany won an Emmy for her role in the show that requires her to play multiple characters. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, April 15 — Fans of Orphan Black can get excited now as the show is returning with a fifth season.

The latest trailer shows flashbacks from previous shows, with voiceovers from lead actress Tatiana Maslany playing her multiple roles.

While the trailer doesn't seem to show new footage, it looks as though the coming season will bring a lot of action.