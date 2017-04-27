Last updated Friday, April 28, 2017 12:01 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Orlando Bloom promises ‘authentic’ thrills in new spy film

Thursday April 27, 2017
11:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Russian navy ship sinks after collision off Turkey coastRussian navy ship sinks after collision off Turkey coast

Fifa’s Infantino confirms video refereeing at 2018 World CupFifa’s Infantino confirms video refereeing at 2018 World Cup

Hadi files defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report editorHadi files defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report editor

Nigeria’s former president blames Obama for 2015 election lossNigeria’s former president blames Obama for 2015 election loss

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Orlando Bloom poses at the premiere of ‘The Promise’ in Los Angeles April 12, 2017. — Reuters picOrlando Bloom poses at the premiere of ‘The Promise’ in Los Angeles April 12, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 27 — Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom returns to the big screen next month with a spy thriller he says is both plausible and gripping.

In Unlocked, Bloom plays an operative of British intelligence agency MI5, working with a CIA investigator played by Noomi Rapace, in a race against time to stop an attack on London after she unintentionally releases information to terrorists.

“It’s authentic and real and gritty and accessible and I feel like you’ve got a thriller on your hands that people will really engage with,” Bloom told Reuters in an interview.

The film, which is directed by Michael Apted, also stars Michael Douglas, Toni Colette and John Malkovich.

Bloom also joked about fellow Brit Tom Hardy’s brush with drama this week — when the actor apprehended a man suspected of stealing a moped in London — saying he could “take a sword and chase ‘em down and poke ‘em in the eye”, in similar circumstances.

Unlocked is one of four films Bloom will appear in this year, including the latest instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It will be released on May 5 in the UK. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline