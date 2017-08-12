‘Orange Is the New Black’ creator starts work on new series

‘Orange is the New Black’ was a huge success for its creator, Jenji Kohan. — Picture courtesy of NetflixLOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — Orange Is the New Black writer and producer Jenji Kohan isn’t resting on her laurels, but planning a new series, American Princess, which will air on the cable channel Lifetime.

Feted as the creator of Weeds and Orange Is the New Black, and as an executive producer of Glow, a new Netflix series that has just received the green light for a second season, Jenji Kohan is forging ahead with another series, American Princess.

Once again in this new project, women characters will take center stage. The heroine, Amanda, a socialite in New York’s Upper East Side, runs away from her wedding when she discovers that her fiancé has been cheating on her. Lost in the countryside, she finds herself without a telephone or the means to return home.

Worse still, her dramatic flight from the altar is all over the press. On the verge of a nervous breakdown, she decides to leave everything, even her dreams of becoming famous, behind her, and re-evaluate her life.

Lifetime is betting heavily on the success of American Princess, having skipped over the pilot stage, which allows the channel managers a first look at the series, to directly commission ten episodes.

The cable channel which specialises in TV films has been in the market for a prestigious series by a major name since the August 2016 termination of Devious Maids. The drama series created by Marc Cherry of Desperate Housewives fame, had contributed much to Lifetime’s popularity.

No broadcast date has been announced for American Princess, which will air alongside such other distinguished creations as Unreal, the behind-the-scenes story of a reality TV show, Mary Kills People, the story of a doctor who helps terminally ill patients end their lives when they want to, and the forthcoming series You. — AFP-Relaxnews