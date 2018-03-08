Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Oprah Winfrey sheds portion of Weight Watchers stock (VIDEO)

Thursday March 8, 2018
08:41 AM GMT+8

Oprah Winfrey poses backstage with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 7, 2018. — Reuters pic Oprah Winfrey poses backstage with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 7, 2018. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, March 8 ― Media mogul Oprah Winfrey sold a portion of her holdings in Weight Watchers International Inc, the former talk show host's production company Harpo Inc said on Tuesday.

A portion of the shares were donated to Winfrey's foundation and she will retain over 75 per cent of her holdings in the weight management company, Harpo said in a statement.

Winfrey will not sell additional shares this year, it added.

“I am deeply committed to Weight Watchers and continue to see a bright future for the company,” said Winfrey, who is continuing in her role as board member, adviser and spokesperson.

In 2015, Winfrey joined Weight Watchers' board and took a 10-per cent stake in the company, with options to buy more.

Weight Watchers' stock have gained more than eight times in value since she bought into the company. ― Reuters

