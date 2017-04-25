OneRepublic and Duran Duran among headliners to perform at 2017 Singapore Grand Prix

American pop band OneRepublic will headline the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix, together with English rock band Duran Duran. — Pic courtesy of the Singapore GPSINGAPORE, April 25 — American pop rock band OneRepublic, together with English rock band Duran Duran will be performing at this year’s Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, organisers announced today.

They will be joined by multi-platinum singer Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, George The Poet, Lianne La Havas and Seal in performances lined up over the three-day weekend in September from the 15th to 17th.

One Republic and American DJ duo The Chainsmokers will be playing at the Padang stage in Zone 4, after the last track activity on Friday (Sept 15) and Saturday (Sept 16) respectively.

Duran Duran has two pre-race performances lined up, one on Sept 16 at the Village stage in Zone 1, and the other on Sept 17, at the Padang stage in Zone 4.

Access to all the headlining concerts in Zone 1 is included with any three-day Zone 1 ticket (from S$448/RM1406), whilst access to all the concerts in Zone 4 is included with any three-day race ticket (from S$248).

Ariana Grande will also be performing in Singapore for the first time Sept 16 at the Padang stage.

The Sunday post-race Padang stage headliner is expected to be announced “in the coming weeks”, said the organiser.

Queen, Adam Lambert and Kylie Minogue were some acts that headlined last year’s race.

This will be the tenth edition of the Singapore GP, and it remains the only night race in the F1 racing calendar. — TODAY