‘One, Two Jaga’ to make world premiere in Italy

Bront Palarae revealed the good news about ‘One, Two, Jaga’ at the movie’s recent press conference. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Bront Palarae’s upcoming movie, One, Two, Jaga, is set to make its world premiere at the Udine Far East Film Festival 2018 in Italy.

During the movie’s press conference recently, Bront broke the news not only to the public but also to the director and cast, who were hearing it for the first time as Bront had only received a phone call about it around 6am on the same day as the press conference.

The movie is currently in its post-production stage and will be completed in two weeks’ time.

It is scheduled to be released in local cinemas this September, reason being it’s a very special time of the year for Malaysians as the nation will still be in a patriotic mood due to Independence Day and Malaysia Day.

There are plans for the movie to be released several in regional cinemas as well such as Singapore and the Philippines.

There will be also be a novel adaptation of One, Two, Jaga by Fixi, written by Sahidzan Salleh, currently in the works and is slated to be published in July this year.

One of the few films that dare to highlight real-life issues in Malaysia, the movie, about a rookie cop who discovers that his superiors have lost their sense of justice, explores the dark side of corruption within the country.

The movie also makes a mark in history as the only local screenplay approved by the PDRM (The Royal Malaysia Police) that touches on the corruption of Malaysia’s authority forces.

Produced by Bront, One, Two, Jaga stars Zahiril Adzim, New Zealand-raised Ario Bayu, Filipino talent Timothy Castillo, Asmara Abigail, Beto Kusyairi, Datin Sofia Jane and Zaidi Omar. Director Namron, will be making an appearance in the film as well. — CinemaOnline