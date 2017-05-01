Last updated -- GMT+8

One Direction’s Harry Styles to perform in Singapore on Nov 23

Monday May 1, 2017
10:03 AM GMT+8

Singer Harry Styles of One Direction. — AFP pic Singer Harry Styles of One Direction. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, May 1 — He’s back.

One Direction member Harry Styles will be performing in Singapore on November 23, the pop singer announced on Twitter on Friday.

The show is set to be Styles’ second outing here, two years after his band played to some 30,000 fans at the National Stadium on March 11, 2015.

According to his Facebook page, Styles will be performing at the Star Theatre.

The Singapore show will be only one of two Asian tour stops. 

Tickets will go on sale on May 5.

Styles is set to release a self-titled debut solo album next month. One Direction announced in late 2015 that the band would be taking a temporary hiatus for about 18 months, which has allowed several members to work on solo projects.

Besides his upcoming solo album, Styles will also be making his acting debut in the soon-to-be-released Christopher Nolan war flick, Dunkirk

The British singer also made headlines in 2013 when he briefly dated pop princess Taylor Swift. — TODAY

