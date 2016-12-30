Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

One Direction named 2016’s highest-paid European celebrities

Friday December 30, 2016
07:56 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

One Direction was at number one on Forbes' highest-earning European celebrities list with US$110 million (RM493 million). — AFP picOne Direction was at number one on Forbes' highest-earning European celebrities list with US$110 million (RM493 million). — AFP picLONDON, Dec 30 — Despite being on a break, the boy band One Direction have been named as Forbes' highest-paid European celebrities in 2016.

The group, now down to four after the departure of Zayn Malik in 2015, have been embarking on separate private and professional projects, but still found the time to amass US$110 million (RM493 million) during 2016, largely due to the tail-end of their “On The Road Again” tour and various endorsement contracts with Pepsi and Colgate.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (US$88 million) wasin second place, followed by singer Adele (US$80.5 million), tennis player Roger Federer (US$68 million) and the Rolling Stones (US$66.5 million.) — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline