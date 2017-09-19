Olivia Wilde pens sweet birthday post to Jason Sudeikis

Actress Olivia Wilde and actor Jason Sudeikis arrive at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Love is certainly in the air for Olivia Wilde who can’t stop gushing over fiancé and long-time partner Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde took to Instagram to wish Sudeikis on his 42nd birthday by sharing two very sweet posts. In the first snap, Sudeikis can be seen playing with their daughter and Wilde captioned it: “I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975.

“But this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes. Oh well. Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you!”

Wilde also shared a black-and-white snap of Sudeikis which she lovingly captioned: “The dimples that (totally could have) launched a thousand ships.”

The pair began dating in November 2011 and got engaged in 2013. They are the proud parents of son Otis, three, and daughter Daisy who will turn one in October.

The dimples that (totally could have) launched a thousand ships. 💞 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:41am PDT