Old favourites, new shows: The 2017-2018 US autumn-winter TV series schedule

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — US TV viewers will be spoilt for choice this autumn.
Whether its the return of old favourites like Will & Grace, the Pearson family in This Is Us, the special agents in NCIS, the surgeons in Grey’s Anatomy and the zombies in The Walking Dead, or this season’s new releases like Young Sheldon, Star Trek: Discovery and the final season of Scandal.
Here’s a rundown of release dates from September to December 2017.
Friday, September 1
Narcos (season 3), Netflix
Tuesday, September 5
American Horror Story: Cult (Season 7), FX
Friday, September 8
Bojack Horseman (season 4), Netflix
One Mississippi (season 2), Amazon
Sunday, September 10
The Deuce (new series), HBO
Top of the Lake: China Girl (season 2), SundanceTV
Fear The Walking Dead (season 3), AMC
The Orville (new series), Fox
Outlander (season 3), Starz
Tuesday, September 12
The Mindy Project (season 6), Hulu
Wednesday, September 13
South Park (season 21), Comedy Central
Thursday, September 14
Better Things (season 2), FX
Riviera (new series), Sundance Now
Sunday, September 17
Vice Principals (season 2), HBO
Monday, September 18
The State (new series), National Geographic
Thursday, September 21
Gotham (season 4), Fox
Friday, 22 September
Fuller House (season 3, first part), Netflix
Transparent (season 4), Amazon
Sunday, 24 September
Star Trek: Discovery (new series), CBS All Access (USA) and Netflix (world)
Monday, 25 September
The Big Bang Theory (season 11), CBS
Kevin Can Wait (season 2), CBS
Me, Myself & I (new series), CBS
Scorpion (season 4), CBS
Young Sheldon (new series), CBS
The Good Doctor (new series), ABC
The Brave (new series), NBC
Tuesday, 26 September
Lethal Weapon (season 2), Fox
The Mick (season 2), Fox
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season 5), Fox
This is Us (season 2), NBC
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (new series), NBC
NCIS (season 15), CBS
Bull (season 2), CBS
NCIS: New Orleans (season 4), CBS
Wednesday, 27 September
Empire (season 4), Fox
Star (season 2), Fox
The Blacklist (season 5), NBC
Chicago P.D. (season 5), NBC
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season 19), NBC
The Goldbergs (season 5), ABC
Speechless (season 2), ABC
Modern Family (season 9), ABC
American Housewife (season 2), ABC
Designated Survivor (season 2), ABC
SEAL Team (new series), CBS
Criminal Minds (season 13), CBS
Thursday, September 28
Will & Grace (back on air), NBC
Superstore (season 3), NBC
The Good Place (season 2), NBC
Great News (season 2), NBC
Chicago Fire (season 6), NBC
Gray’s Anatomy (season 14), ABC
How To Get Away With Murder (Season 4), ABC
Friday, September 29
Marvel’s Inhumans (new series), ABC
The Exorcist (season 2), Fox
MacGyver (season 2), CBS
Hawaii Five-O (season 8), CBS
Blue Bloods (season 8), CBS
Sunday, October 1
The Simpsons (season 29), Fox
Bob’s Burgers (season 9), Fox
The Griffins (season 16), Fox
Ghosted (new series), Fox
The Last Man on Earth (season 4), Fox
Wisdom of the Crowd (new series), CBS
NCIS: Los Angeles (season 9), CBS
Ten Days in the Valley (new series), ABC
Larry and his navel (back on air), HBO
Monday, October 2
Lucifer (season 3), Fox
The Gifted (new series), Fox
9 JKL (new series), CBS
Tuesday, October 3
The Middle (season 9), ABC
Fresh Off The Boat (season 4), ABC
Black-ish (season 4), ABC
The Mayor (new series), ABC
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (new series), ABC
Thursday, October 5
Scandal (season 7), ABC
Friday, October 6
Once Upon a Time (season 7), ABC
Suburra (new series), Netflix
Sunday, October 8
Madam Secretary (season 4), CBS
Monday, October 9
Supergirl (season 3), CW
Valor (new series), CW
Tuesday, October 10
Flash (season 4), CW
Legends of Tomorrow (season 3), CW
Wednesday, October 11
Riverdale (season 2), CW
Dynasty (new series), CW
Mr. Robot (season 3), USA Network
Chance (season 2), Hulu
Thursday, October 12
Supernatural (season 13), CW
Arrow (season 6), CW
Friday, October 13
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (season 3), CW
Jane the Virgin (season 4), CW
Mindhunter (new), Netflix
Sunday, October 15
Berlin Station (season 2), Epix
White Famous (new series), Showtime
Sunday, October 22
The Walking Dead (season 8), AMC
Graves (season 2), Epix
Friday, October 27
Blindspot (season 3), NBC
Stranger Things (season 2), Netflix
Monday, October 30
Superior Donuts (season 10), CBS
Thursday, November 2
SWAT (new series), CBS
Life in Pieces (season 3), CBS
Mom (season 5), CBS
Sunday, November 5
Shameless (season 8), Showtime
SMILF (new series), Showtime
The Girlfriend Experience (season 2), Starz
Saturday, November 11
Future Man (new series), Hulu
Tuesday, November 21
Marvel’s Runaways (new series), Hulu
Thursday, November 23
She’s Gotta Have It (new series), Netflix
Wednesday, November 29
Vikings (season 5), History
Friday, December 8
The Crown (season 2), Netflix
Mozart in the Jungle (season 4), Amazon. — AFP-Relaxnews