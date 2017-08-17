Old favourites, new shows: The 2017-2018 US autumn-winter TV series schedule

'Young Sheldon' is a 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — US TV viewers will be spoilt for choice this autumn.

Whether its the return of old favourites like Will & Grace, the Pearson family in This Is Us, the special agents in NCIS, the surgeons in Grey’s Anatomy and the zombies in The Walking Dead, or this season’s new releases like Young Sheldon, Star Trek: Discovery and the final season of Scandal.

Here’s a rundown of release dates from September to December 2017.

Friday, September 1

Narcos (season 3), Netflix

Tuesday, September 5

American Horror Story: Cult (Season 7), FX

Friday, September 8

Bojack Horseman (season 4), Netflix

One Mississippi (season 2), Amazon

Sunday, September 10

The Deuce (new series), HBO

Top of the Lake: China Girl (season 2), SundanceTV

Fear The Walking Dead (season 3), AMC

The Orville (new series), Fox

Outlander (season 3), Starz

Tuesday, September 12

The Mindy Project (season 6), Hulu

Wednesday, September 13

South Park (season 21), Comedy Central

Thursday, September 14

Better Things (season 2), FX

Riviera (new series), Sundance Now

Sunday, September 17

Vice Principals (season 2), HBO

Monday, September 18

The State (new series), National Geographic

Thursday, September 21

Gotham (season 4), Fox

Friday, 22 September

Fuller House (season 3, first part), Netflix

Transparent (season 4), Amazon

Sunday, 24 September

Star Trek: Discovery (new series), CBS All Access (USA) and Netflix (world)

Monday, 25 September

The Big Bang Theory (season 11), CBS

Kevin Can Wait (season 2), CBS

Me, Myself & I (new series), CBS

Scorpion (season 4), CBS

Young Sheldon (new series), CBS

The Good Doctor (new series), ABC

The Brave (new series), NBC

Tuesday, 26 September

Lethal Weapon (season 2), Fox

The Mick (season 2), Fox

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season 5), Fox

This is Us (season 2), NBC

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (new series), NBC

NCIS (season 15), CBS

Bull (season 2), CBS

NCIS: New Orleans (season 4), CBS

Wednesday, 27 September

Empire (season 4), Fox

Star (season 2), Fox

The Blacklist (season 5), NBC

Chicago P.D. (season 5), NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season 19), NBC

The Goldbergs (season 5), ABC

Speechless (season 2), ABC

Modern Family (season 9), ABC

American Housewife (season 2), ABC

Designated Survivor (season 2), ABC

SEAL Team (new series), CBS

Criminal Minds (season 13), CBS

Thursday, September 28

Will & Grace (back on air), NBC

Superstore (season 3), NBC

The Good Place (season 2), NBC

Great News (season 2), NBC

Chicago Fire (season 6), NBC

Gray’s Anatomy (season 14), ABC

How To Get Away With Murder (Season 4), ABC

Friday, September 29

Marvel’s Inhumans (new series), ABC

The Exorcist (season 2), Fox

MacGyver (season 2), CBS

Hawaii Five-O (season 8), CBS

Blue Bloods (season 8), CBS

Sunday, October 1

The Simpsons (season 29), Fox

Bob’s Burgers (season 9), Fox

The Griffins (season 16), Fox

Ghosted (new series), Fox

The Last Man on Earth (season 4), Fox

Wisdom of the Crowd (new series), CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles (season 9), CBS

Ten Days in the Valley (new series), ABC

Larry and his navel (back on air), HBO

Monday, October 2

Lucifer (season 3), Fox

The Gifted (new series), Fox

9 JKL (new series), CBS

Tuesday, October 3

The Middle (season 9), ABC

Fresh Off The Boat (season 4), ABC

Black-ish (season 4), ABC

The Mayor (new series), ABC

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (new series), ABC

Thursday, October 5

Scandal (season 7), ABC

Friday, October 6

Once Upon a Time (season 7), ABC

Suburra (new series), Netflix

Sunday, October 8

Madam Secretary (season 4), CBS

Monday, October 9

Supergirl (season 3), CW

Valor (new series), CW

Tuesday, October 10

Flash (season 4), CW

Legends of Tomorrow (season 3), CW

Wednesday, October 11

Riverdale (season 2), CW

Dynasty (new series), CW

Mr. Robot (season 3), USA Network

Chance (season 2), Hulu

Thursday, October 12

Supernatural (season 13), CW

Arrow (season 6), CW

Friday, October 13

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (season 3), CW

Jane the Virgin (season 4), CW

Mindhunter (new), Netflix

Sunday, October 15

Berlin Station (season 2), Epix

White Famous (new series), Showtime

Sunday, October 22

The Walking Dead (season 8), AMC

Graves (season 2), Epix

Friday, October 27

Blindspot (season 3), NBC

Stranger Things (season 2), Netflix

Monday, October 30

Superior Donuts (season 10), CBS

Thursday, November 2

SWAT (new series), CBS

Life in Pieces (season 3), CBS

Mom (season 5), CBS

Sunday, November 5

Shameless (season 8), Showtime

SMILF (new series), Showtime

The Girlfriend Experience (season 2), Starz

Saturday, November 11

Future Man (new series), Hulu

Tuesday, November 21

Marvel’s Runaways (new series), Hulu

Thursday, November 23

She’s Gotta Have It (new series), Netflix

Wednesday, November 29

Vikings (season 5), History

Friday, December 8

The Crown (season 2), Netflix

Mozart in the Jungle (season 4), Amazon. — AFP-Relaxnews