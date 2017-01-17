Old clip of Ryan Gosling dancing in ‘Hammer’ pants sweeps internet (VIDEO)

Ryan Gosling arrives at the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica December 11, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 17 — A video of a young Ryan Gosling dancing in purple and silver MC Hammer pants has swept the internet.

The hilarious clip shot in 1992 during a Canadian star search competition has chalked up over 3.1 million views and counting in three days since it was dug up by BBC late-night host Graham Norton to coincide with a recent appearance by Gosling and his La La Land co-star Emma Stone on his show.

In it, Gosling can be seen strutting around the stage while thrusting his hips to Cathy Dennis’ Touch Me. The performance was a part of a Canadian star search competition.

While Gosling can be seen visibly cringing when forced to watch the footage of himself performing as a youngster, fans have been quick to praise him for his moves, saying that the clip “had made my night” and “God bless Graham Norton for reminding me about Ryan Gosling’s childhood dancing videos.”

When asked how old he was at the time, a sheepish Gosling who added the troupe danced their way to a win, told Norton: “Old enough to know better!”

“I wish I could say someone said, ‘Here, you have to wear this,’ but that was my idea,” Gosling added.

“I thought, I have a vision for this number and it’s purple and silver hammer pants.”

While many may only have known of his twinkle-toed talents after watching La La Land, Gosling is no stranger to a little song and dance, having starred in Mickey Mouse Club in the 1990s and reportedly auditioning for Backstreet Boys.