Oh baby! Pharrell Williams and wife welcome triplets

Musician Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 9, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh have three reasons to be happy: The couple welcomed triplets in early January.

“Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!” the musician’s rep was quoted as confirming to People.

No details on the sex or names of the babies have been released at time of writing.

Williams and Lasichanh, who wed in October 2013, are already parents to eight-year-old son Rocket Ayer.