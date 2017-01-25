NYC Ballet’s ‘The Times are Racing’ takes dance to the subway (VIDEO)

'The Times are Racing' ballet teaser. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Jan 25 — Resident Choreographer of New York City Ballet Justin Peck and his doppelganger tap and twirl their way around a subway station to promote his upcoming ballet The Times are Racing which premieres at Lincoln Center on January 26.

The 29-year-old NYC choreographer, known as “the most eminent choreographer of ballet in the United States” has written a new ballet The Times are Racing with music by the American composer and electronic musician Dan Deacon.

Peck, who has produced over 25 dance works for companies such as San Francisco Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Miami City Ballet, LA Dance Project and the Paris Opera Ballet, also stars in the show.

From slippers to sneakers: ballet hits the streets

The video shows a teaser of the upcoming ballet, in which Peck and NYCB principal dancer Robbie Fairchild swap their ballet shoes for sneakers, and use the 34th Street-Hudson Yards subway station as their own personal dance studio/parkour course.

Peck’s decision to stage a more contemporary ballet, complete with urban outfits and sneakers by Humberto Leon of Opening Ceremony, echoes the legendary choreographer Jerome Robbins’ “NY Export: Opus Jazz” which premiered in 1958.

Robbins’ ballet also saw performers in contemporary urban outfits, a deliberate move away from traditional ballet codes, and revolutionary for its time.

NYCB “New Combinations” programme

Peck’s The Times are Racing is part of the New York City Ballet’s New Combinations programme, which also includes a premiere of The Shimmering Asphalt by Swedish choreographer and filmmaker Pontus Lidberg, set to a commissioned score by David Lang, and Peter Martins’ Fearful Symmetries with music by the American composer John Adams. — AFP-Relaxnews

* Justin Peck’s The Times are Racing will show at Lincoln Center on January 28, February 1, 2, 4, May 5 and 9.