Noomi Rapace plays seven sisters in ‘What Happened to Monday’ (VIDEO)

Monday August 14, 2017
04:16 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Here’s a new trailer for Netflix’s dystopian thriller What Happened to Monday that stars Noomi Rapace.

In the upcoming film, Rapace plays the role of seven identical twin sisters who live a hide-and-seek existence pursued by the Child Allocation Bureau as each family is only allowed to have one child. Things go bad when one of the sisters fails to return one day.

What Happened to Monday also stars Glenn Close and Willem Dafoe.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In a not so distant future, where overpopulation and famine have forced governments to undertake a drastic “One Child Policy”, seven identical sisters live a hide-and-seek existence pursued by the Child Allocation Bureau. The Bureau, directed by the fierce Nicolette Cayman (Close), enforces a strict family-planning agenda that the sisters outwit by taking turns assuming the identity of one person: Karen Settman (Rapace). Taught by their grandfather (Dafoe) who raised and named them — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — each can go outside once a week as their common identity but are only free to be themselves in the prison of their own apartment. That is until, one day, Monday does not come home…”

What Happened to Monday is set for release on August 18.

A screengrab from Netflix’s upcoming dystopian thriller ‘What Happened to Monday’.A screengrab from Netflix’s upcoming dystopian thriller ‘What Happened to Monday’.

