No wish to be royal Dench says terrified of making movies (VIDEO)

VENICE, Sept 5 — Making movies gets more terrifying the older you get, British actress Judi Dench said yesterday, a day after her latest royal comedy drama Victoria & Abdul premiered at the Venice film festival.

Dench, who won an Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love and was nominated for Academy Awards six other times, said unlike in theatre, where you can adjust with each performance, in films you get only one chance.

Actors Ali Fazal and Judi Dench pose during a red carpet for the movie 'Victoria and Abdul' at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2017. — Reuters pic Stephen Frears' new comedy drama is based on Queen Victoria subsequent unlikely friendship with Indian clerk Abdul Kazim who was sent to England to present her with a gold coin. Kazim was only due to visit Britain briefly but Victoria took a shine to him and asked him to stay on and be her teacher. In the end Kazim served Victoria until the end of her reign.

Coming to London to shoot the film was the first time Indian actor Ali Fazal, who stars as Kazim, visited the British capital, and the first time he met Dench, "who is pretty much royalty amongst actors," the 30-year-old actor said. Venice film festival ends on Sept 9. — Reuters