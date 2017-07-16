No shortcut to fame: Hunny Madu, Radio3000 on what it means to hustle to survive

Hunny Madu in an interview with the Malay Mail Online. — Picture by Choy May ChooPETALING JAYA, July 16 — For both Hunny Madu and Radio3000, their collaborative single Get Money is meant to be more than just a catchy song with an infectious hook and beat; its intent is to pay homage to those struggling to make an honest living, and how the journey to fame is never a straight path but one ridden with obstacles.

And the duo make no qualms about opening up and sharing their personal experiences in the song, as both believe that many people can relate to the theme of “working hard to pay the bills.”

“I still struggle and hustle like every other person in any field...realistically, without money you can't get to where you need to go,” Hunny (aka Hani Hatim) told Malay Mail Online in an exclusive interview together with Radio3000 on Friday.

In the single which was released on Friday along with an official music video, the television host and former radio announcer specifically makes references to what it was like starting out in the industry.

“I remember when 20 people came to my gig. And why do everybody always want free music. When people line up for theatre they can’t pay for this,” she says in the first verse of the rap song.

Hunny believes the song is about her passion for music, but at the same time having the understanding that working hard is the only way to become successful.

“The song highlights both our struggles in the industry,” she adds, to which Radio3000 (Kenny Hughes) nods in agreement during the interview.

The singer-rapper-songwriter- beatboxer from Northern California, who has performed on the same stage with the likes of Brandy, T-Pain, TYGA, Keisha Cole, Chris Brown, Ginuwine, Tyrese took a bold risk by coming to Southeast Asia/Malaysia a few years back to build a career and fan base here.

But his efforts are slowly paying off as he is no longer a stranger to the local music industry. Since 2015, he has collaborated with various local stars like Hunny, SonaOne, Kayda, and Arabyrd.

In Get Money, Radio3000 raps about his humble beginnings and how he managed to make a name for himself and used his talents to further a career in music.

“Born in the trap then I made it out. Then I made it out glad to say I made it out,” he says in the song.

During the interview, Radio3000 jokes about how he got that stage name.

“I was called 'Radio' back in school because I used to literally take song requests in class, and people would come up to me and ask me to sing different songs.

“3000 was because I'm a huge fan of the rapper Andre 3000,” he explained.

Radio3000 says that like Hunny, he understands the feeling of starting out with nothing, and doing whatever it takes to chase your dreams.

“The song is a motivational record...to get to certain place you have to go through the process. It’s also a mixture of hard work, and being at the right place at the right time,” the US rapper added.

You can now stream the song on all digital streaming platforms, and view the official music video here on Warner Music Malaysia's Youtube page.