Nine Inch Nails to release two new projects in 2017

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor during a performance. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Nine Inch Nails have revealed that they will release “two new major” projects next year, reports Pitchfork.

In an interview with Zane Lowe to discuss Nine Inch Nails’ new EP Not the Actual Events, Trent Reznor revealed that the band plans to release the two works next year. But fans may be disappointed to hear that the frontman also added that the band’s new music won’t be seen at their live shows anytime soon.

Nine Inch Nails’ most recent release was 2013’s Hesitation Marks. — AFP-Relaxnews