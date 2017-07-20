Nine Inch Nails share new song ‘This Isn’t the Place’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 20 — A dark new song from Nine Inch Nails is to be included on their EP Add Violence, which is out tomorrow.

This Isn’t the Place follows the previously released song Less Than, which will also be included on the EP.

Add Violence is the second in a three-EP series that started with Not the Actual Events, released in December.

In a description of Add Violence, the band says, “The sonic palette expands significantly from Not the Actual Events, incorporating elements of beauty into the dark dissonance.”

The new track features an arrangement of synths, drums and piano joined by the vocals of Trent Reznor.

The digital version of Add Violence is out July 21, with a physical component shipping next month. — AFP-Relaxnews

Screengrab from a YouTube video of Nine Inch Nails' 'This isn't the place'.