Nicole Kidman to produce series based on novel about expats in Hong Kong

Wednesday February 8, 2017
10:17 PM GMT+8

Actress Nicole Kidman will be the latest small screen and book adaptation project for Kidman's Blossom Films company. — Reuters picActress Nicole Kidman will be the latest small screen and book adaptation project for Kidman's Blossom Films company. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — For her next project, Nicole Kidman will be bringing a bestselling novel about three American expats living in Hong Kong to the small screen.

In addition to producing, Kidman may star in the series as well which is based on Janice YK Lee’s novel The Expatriates, reports Deadline. 

The project will be shopped to premium networks and streaming services. 

It’s the latest small screen and book adaptation project for Kidman and her Blossom Films company.  

Big Little Lies, adapted from Liane Moriarty’s bestseller of the same name, stars Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley and premieres February 19 on HBO. — AFP-Relaxnews

