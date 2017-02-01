Nicole Kidman ‘is James Wan’s top choice’ to play Aquaman’s mum

The Oscar winner is said to be director James Wan’s first choice to play Aquaman’s mother. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — Nicole Kidman is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Aquaman.

The Hollywood Reporter who was the first to break the news said that the Oscar winner is director James Wan’s top choice to play Aquaman’s mother in the big-screen take of the underwater-breathing comic book superhero.

This is, of course, not the first time that Kidman has starred in a big-screen adaptation of a DC superhero.

She starred opposite Val Kilmer in 1995’s Batman Forever as Bruce Wayne’s love interest, Dr Chase Meridian.

According to THR, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also in early talks to play the villain known as Black Manta.

If true, he will join Patrick Wilson, who will play Orm, a villain who happens to be Aquaman’s half-brother.

Other key members of the cast include Jason Momoa as the title character, Amber Heard as Mera, Aquaman’s love interest and Willem Dafoe as Aquaman’s advisor, scientist Dr Vulko.