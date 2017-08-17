Nicolas Cage seeks justice in ‘Vengeance: A Love Story’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Check out this new trailer for upcoming action thriller Vengeance: A Love Story that stars Nicolas Cage.

The film is an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel Rape: A Love Story and centres on a detective who takes the law into his own hands when a local gang walks free after raping a woman.

The film also stars Don Johnson, Deborah Kara Unger, Anna Hutchison, Talitha Bateman Joshua Mikel, Rocco Nugent, Joe Ochterbeck, Carter Burch and Charlene Tilton.

On the Fourth of July, single mother Teena is brutally assaulted by a local gang in front of her 12-year-old daughter Bethie. Even though Bethie is able to identify the attackers, the defense hires a local hot-shot defense attorney who manipulates the law to their advantage. When the criminals are set free, Gulf War veteran and detective John Dromoor (Nicolas Cage) is dismayed by the lack of justice and plots revenge against the men on Teena’s behalf.

The synopsis of the film reads: “On the Fourth of July, single mother Teena is brutally assaulted by a local gang in front of her 12-year-old daughter Bethie. Even though Bethie is able to identify the attackers, the defence hires a local hot-shot defence attorney who manipulates the law to their advantage. When the criminals are set free, Gulf War veteran and detective John Dromoor (Cage) is dismayed by the lack of justice and plots revenge against the men on Teena’s behalf.”

A Love Story in set for select release on September 15.

A screengrab for upcoming action thriller ‘Vengeance: A Love Story’ that stars Nicolas Cage.