Nicolas Cage, Gina Gershon face a nanny from hell in ‘Inconceivable’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 5 — Check out this new trailer for Lionsgate’s upcoming thriller Inconceivable that stars Nicolas Cage, Faye Dunaway, Gina Gershon and Nicky Whelan.

The film centres on a mysterious woman Katie (Whelan) who moves to a new town with her young daughter in order to start a new life after enduring abuse in her past. There she quickly befriends another mother, Angela (Gershon) and her husband Brian (Cage).

As their lives becoming more entwined, Angela invites Katie to live in their guest-house and be their nanny. It’s not long before she notices Katie’s odd obsessive behaviour and wonders if something dark is lurking beneath the surface.

Inconceivable is set for release on June 30.

A screengrab from ‘Inconceivable’ that stars Nicolas Cage and Gina Gershon among others.