Nicolas Cage faces beast in ‘Primal’

Thursday September 14, 2017
09:36 AM GMT+8

Actor Nicolas Cage poses during a photocall for the movie ‘Joe’, directed by David Gordon Green, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. — Reuters picActor Nicolas Cage poses during a photocall for the movie ‘Joe’, directed by David Gordon Green, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — Nicolas Cage, the star of Face/Off and National Treasure is to headline a story about a big game hunter who is trapped on a cargo ship with a deadly assassin.

Frank Walsh is an animal trapper in the business of supplying zoos with the wild and dangerous animals they require.

Returning from one of these missions, and with a rare white jaguar as his prize catch, Walsh is on board a freighter when all hell breaks loose.

One of the ship’s other dangerous beasts, an assassin named Richard Loffler, was under the supervision of a team of US Marshals and, to make good on his escape, unleashes the freighter’s carnivorous contingent.

Primal is set to start filming in October, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with Puerto Rico as its first announced location, and the project is being introduced to potential distributors at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Cage is in Toronto to promote family horror Mom and Dad which premiered on September 9 to a favourable reception.

Cage would play Walsh, and previously worked with director Nick Powell on 2014’s Chinese action movie Outcast which had Hayden Christensen as its lead.

For Powell, Primal is his third directed feature. He has a lengthy resume as a stunt coordinator, with credits including Cinderella Man, X-Men: The Last Stand, The Last Samurai, and Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever.  — AFP-Relaxnews

