Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans’ college fees after Twitter SOS

Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 1, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, May 8 — Nicki Minaj just pledged over US$30,000 (RM130,000) to help hard-pressed fans pay for their college tuition fees or loans, and got a whole heap of praise in return.

It all began yesterday around midnight when the rapper said she would pay international airfare for contest winners to spend time with her at the upcoming Billboard music awards in Las Vegas.

A US student with the Twitter handle CJ sent her a message asking for help with tuition instead. It is understood that she works two jobs to pay her college fees. “Well you wanna pay for my tuition,” she tweeted back at the star.

Mere minutes later, Minaj tweeted her offer — on one condition: As long as your grades are good enough.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

This opened the floodgates as hundreds of struggling students sent messages to Minaj.

An hour later, the star had pledged support to more than 30 of them in the form of tuition or help in paying off college loans.

According to media reports, the beneficiaries included Liyah, who asked for US$1,548 to enrol in college for next year plus $250 for books; a fan named Onika who needed US$700 to pay off back loans before she could return to school; and Ashley who asked for US$500, to pay off her tuition.

Similar to CJ, each one had to send send her proof of their grades – which had to be straight As – and of their financial need, by Twitter direct message.

Entertainment website TMZ confirmed later with at least one fan that they had already received US$800 from Minaj.