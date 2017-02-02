Last updated Thursday, February 02, 2017 7:45 am GMT+8

Nickelback head back to the studio and back on the road

Thursday February 2, 2017
07:14 AM GMT+8

Chad Kroeger, Nickelback. — AFP picChad Kroeger, Nickelback. — AFP pic

ALABAMA, Feb 2 —  As well as preparing to release their ninth studio album, Feed the Machine Canadian rock band Nickelback yesterday announced that they’re also getting ready to hit the road on a major North American tour

The Live Nation produced tour will take in 44 dates starting with Noblesville, Indiana on June 23 and finishing on October 1 in Vancouver at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

Tickets for the “Feed the Machine” tour officially go on sale on February 11. However, Live Nation is offering early access to Fan Club members starting February 6.

The cheapest full-price ticket will cost US$80 (RM354.36).  For more information visit the official Nickelback website. — AFP-Relaxnews

