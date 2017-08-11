Nick Jonas joins Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley on ‘Chaos Walking’ cast

Nick Jonas. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 11 — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Nick Jonas has signed on to star opposite Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in Lionsgate’s post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking.

The film, to be directed by Doug Liman, is an adaptation of the best-selling YA novel by Patrick Ness, and will also co-star Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Demian Bichir (Alien: Covenant), and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

The script, adapted by Charlie Kaufman, Patrick Ness, Lindsey Beer, Gary Spinelli and John Lee Hancock, will follow along the lines of the novel which is set in a dystopian world where all living creatures have been affected by The Noise, a virus that inflicts immersive visions of ones’ every thought and drives many to madness.

Jonas will play Davy Prentiss Jr, a young soldier in an army led by Mayor Prentiss’ (Mikkelsen). Holland will play his longtime rival Todd Hewitt, with Ridley to play a girl who may be the key to unlocking the world’s many layered secrets (via Variety).

Lionsgate has set the film for release on March 1, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews