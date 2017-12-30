Nick Cheung to star in Alan Mak’s new movie

Nick Cheung will play a tragic man in Alan Mak's new movie. — Cinema Online picHONG KONG, 29 Dec — Now that he has finished filming his third directorial effort, Hong Kong actor Nick Cheung is coming out of the dark to star in the new movie, ICAC Storm (working title).

As reported on Oriental Daily, the actor, who hasn’t done any movie in 2017 except for his directorial project, is set to star in the movie alongside Sean Lau and Karena Lam.

According to director Alan Mak, he wanted no one else except for Nick for the role of a tragic man who lost his daughter and was happy that the actor said yes to the project.

Nick is currently preparing for his role and will begin filming his scenes after the Lunar New Year.

The upcoming movie, to be produced by Felix Chong, will take around three and a half months to shoot and may be filmed on location in Australia.

“It will be my first collaboration with both Nick and Karena, and I hope that it will be a lot of fun,” said the director. — Cinema Online