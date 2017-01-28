Last updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 10:47 am GMT+8

Nick Cave receives Australia Day honour

Saturday January 28, 2017
09:08 AM GMT+8

Australian musician Nick Cave. — AFP picAustralian musician Nick Cave. — AFP picSYDNEY, Jan 28 — Musician, author and actor Nick Cave is one of three songwriters to become an Officer of the General Division of the Order of Australia as part of 2017’s Australia Day celebrations.

Well known as the frontman for The Birthday Party, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Grinderman, Cave received the January 26 honour for “distinguished service to the performing arts as a musician, songwriter, author and actor, nationally and internationally, and as a major contributor to Australian music culture and heritage.”

Joining him from the musical fraternity are Scottish-born Australian chart-maker Jimmy Barnes and a third accomplished Aussie rocker, Paul Kelly. — AFP-Relaxnews

