Nicholas Tse’s ‘Chef Nic’ goes global

Nicholas Tse with Michael Bolton at a dinner in Bali. — CinemaOnline picHONG KONG, April 30 — Hong Kong multi-hyphenate Nicholas Tse recently announced that he will be taking his food show, Chef Nic to an international level.

The actor, whose show has been a hit since it premiered in 2014, shared a series of photos from a dinner in Bali, Indonesia with the FOX channel team, where he also served three dishes for the guests.

The post read, “Recently, Tse was invited by FOX to the 2017 Asia-Pacific Video Operators Summit (APOS) in Bali. FOX’s Chef Nic will be one of the 2017 annual key projects.”

It added that Tse will also be the first Chinese chef to have a show on FOX and the National Geographic channels, and that the actor is extremely thankful for the opportunity. — CinemaOnline