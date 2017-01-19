Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:31 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Nicholas Hoult is out to save Felicity Jones in ‘Collide’ (VIDEO)

Thursday January 19, 2017
05:29 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Avalanche hits Italy hotel, many feared dead or injuredAvalanche hits Italy hotel, many feared dead or injured

The Edit: Check out the hilarious trailer for ‘The Nut Job 2’The Edit: Check out the hilarious trailer for ‘The Nut Job 2’

The Edit: ‘Bernie Sanders chic’ is a thing now, or so says BalenciagaThe Edit: ‘Bernie Sanders chic’ is a thing now, or so says Balenciaga

Putrajaya fails in bid to sue Bersih for property damagesPutrajaya fails in bid to sue Bersih for property damages

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 ― Open Road films has released a new trailer for upcoming action thriller Collide.

The film from director Eran Creevy stars Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley. It was originally slated for release last year following some unforeseen issues, before being rescued by Open Road Films,

The synopsis of the film reads: “After a heist goes terribly wrong, Casey Stein (Hoult) finds himself on the run from a ruthless gang headed by mob boss Hagen (Hopkins). Now Casey has precious cargo that belongs to Hagen, who will stop at nothing to retrieve it.

“Left with no choice, Casey calls his former employer and drug smuggler Geran (Kingsley) to protect his long-time girlfriend Juliette before Hagen gets his hands on her. Casey sets out on an adrenaline-fuelled car chase on the German highways to save the love of his life before it’s too late.”

Collide is set for release in the US on February 24.

A screengrab from action thriller ‘Collide’ that stars Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones among others. A screengrab from action thriller ‘Collide’ that stars Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones among others.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline