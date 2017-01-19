Nicholas Hoult is out to save Felicity Jones in ‘Collide’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 ― Open Road films has released a new trailer for upcoming action thriller Collide.

The film from director Eran Creevy stars Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley. It was originally slated for release last year following some unforeseen issues, before being rescued by Open Road Films,

The synopsis of the film reads: “After a heist goes terribly wrong, Casey Stein (Hoult) finds himself on the run from a ruthless gang headed by mob boss Hagen (Hopkins). Now Casey has precious cargo that belongs to Hagen, who will stop at nothing to retrieve it.

“Left with no choice, Casey calls his former employer and drug smuggler Geran (Kingsley) to protect his long-time girlfriend Juliette before Hagen gets his hands on her. Casey sets out on an adrenaline-fuelled car chase on the German highways to save the love of his life before it’s too late.”

Collide is set for release in the US on February 24.

