Niall Horan drops new music video for ‘On the Loose’ (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, March 7 — Former One Direction member Niall Horan has shared the video for his track On the Loose, which appears on his 2017 debut solo album, Flicker.

The now-solo star took to social media earlier in the week to tease the video before releasing it yesterday. After tweeting a link to clip, he shared a second post thanking the video’s director: “Huge thank you to @jakejelicich for directing this video and bringing my vision to life. Top man.”



The clip finds Horan on a desert road trip with a female friend who frolics as he sings. The two later share good times with friends in a skate park surrounded by towering palm trees, then head out to dance and party by night.

On the Loose was released last month as the fourth single off Horan’s 2017 album, which dropped October 20 and took top spots on album charts around the world. — AFP-Relaxnews

'On the Loose' was released last month as the fourth single off Horan’s 2017 album, 'Flicker'. — Reuters pic