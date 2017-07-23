New York tribute to Muppets creator Jim Henson (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 23 — The new exhibit of Jim Henson's work — financed in part by a Kickstarter campaign in a gallery space funded by City of New York — features interactive games, an array of puppets, and hundreds of artifacts from Henson's career that spanned decades — including clips from the Henson's creations, from The Muppet Show to Labyrinth.

Much of the collection was donated by the Henson family who also collaborated with the museum to bring the exhibition together.

The creative mind behind the long running series “Sesame Street,” Henson died in 1990 at age 53. — Reuters Jim Henson's Muppets characters from Fraggle Rock are pictured at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York July 21, 2017. — Reuters pic