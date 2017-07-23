Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

New York tribute to Muppets creator Jim Henson (VIDEO)

Sunday July 23, 2017
08:35 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ridzuan Puzi makes it yet another medal win at world meetRidzuan Puzi makes it yet another medal win at world meet

The Edit: Claypot curry to order in PuduThe Edit: Claypot curry to order in Pudu

The Edit: Pedal-powered cycling cafesThe Edit: Pedal-powered cycling cafes

The Edit: Delicious pasembor since 1945The Edit: Delicious pasembor since 1945

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, July 23 — The new exhibit of Jim Henson's work — financed in part by a Kickstarter campaign in a gallery space funded by City of New York — features interactive games, an array of puppets, and hundreds of artifacts from Henson's career that spanned decades — including clips from the Henson's creations, from The Muppet Show to Labyrinth.

Much of the collection was donated by the Henson family who also collaborated with the museum to bring the exhibition together.

The creative mind behind the long running series “Sesame Street,” Henson died in 1990 at age 53. — ReutersJim Henson's Muppets characters from Fraggle Rock are pictured at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York July 21, 2017. — Reuters picJim Henson's Muppets characters from Fraggle Rock are pictured at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York July 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline