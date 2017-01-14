New ‘Twin Peaks’ teaser ahead of May 21 return (VIDEO)

Kyle MacLachlan returns to his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in the upcoming season of ‘Twin Peaks’. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 14 ― US cable channel Showtime yesterday aired its latest teaser-trailer for its revival of Twin Peaks, David Lynch’s cult television series, which will return on May 21 ― after an absence of more than 25 years.

The trailer offers fans the first glimpse of series star Kyle MacLachlan in character as quirky FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, a role he played during the series’ original two-season run that aired in 1990 and 1991.

“FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper...25 years, 7 months, and 3 days later,” the network tweeted along with the 30-second teaser, which also included a view of the town’s “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign.

Much of the cast from the original series, which centred around a small-town murder of a beautiful high school student in Washington state, will be back for the revival, and Lynch is directing the entire series.

The surrealist filmmaker ― known for Blue Velvet, Eraserhead and Mulholland Drive ― had said last year that a pay dispute would keep him from pursuing the project, but he did an about-face a month later.

The original series won three Golden Globes in 1991, including one for best television drama and another for MacLachlan.

The two-hour premiere will kick off a series that will run for a total of 18 hours.

For now, another season is not expected, Showtime president David Nevins said earlier this week at the Television Critics Association panel in Pasadena, California.

The original two seasons of the show were followed by a movie, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, but the film did not do well at the box office. ― AFP