New TV spots offer more footage from ‘Wonder Woman’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 28 — Check out more footage from DC’s upcoming Wonder Woman that stars Gal Gadot courtesy of two new TV spots.

Joining Gadot in the film are Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner and Saïd Taghmaoui.

The new clip highlights Wonder Woman’s secret identity and introduces us to Thewlis as the enigmatic Sir Patrick Morgan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Wonder Woman hits movie theatres around the world next summer when Gadot returns as the title character in the epic action adventure from director Patty Jenkins. Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers... and her true destiny.”

Wonder Woman is set for release on June 2.

‘Wonder Woman’ is set for release on June 2. — Screengrab from YouTube