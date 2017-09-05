Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

New TV spot offers more footage from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday September 5, 2017
11:53 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for its highly anticipated Thor: Ragnarok that reveals new footage and shows the team in action.

The film, which is directed by Taika Waititi, stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Thor’s world is about to explode in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. His devious brother, Loki, has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela has emerged to steal the throne for herself and Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe. To escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction, Thor must first win a deadly alien contest by defeating his former ally and fellow Avenger: The Incredible Hulk!”

Thor: Ragnarok is set for release on November 3.

A screengrab from Thor: Ragnorak’.A screengrab from Thor: Ragnorak’.

