New TV spot offers more footage from Chris Hemsworth’s ‘12 Strong’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — Warner Bros has released a new TV spot for true story war drama 12 Strong that stars Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon.

The film is based on the book Horse Soldiers by Doug Stanton and it tells the story of how a small band of American soldiers, post the 9/11 attacks, join forces with local Afghan troops to fight the Taliban on horseback in Afghanistan.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “12 Strong is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a US Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first US troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: The Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies.”

The film also stars Michael Peña, Navid Negahban, Austin Stowell, Trevante Rhodes, Rob Riggle, Elsa Pataky and Taylor Sheridan.

12 Strong is set for release on January 19, 2018.

A screengrab from true story war drama ‘12 Strong’ that stars Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon among others.