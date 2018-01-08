New TV spot for ‘Red Sparrow’ offers more footage (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — Fox has released a new TV spot for its upcoming spy thriller Red Sparrow that stars Jennifer Lawrence.

The film is based on Jason Matthews’ book of the same name and it see sees Lawrence play the role of former prima ballerina Dominika Egorova who’s forced to turn into a Red Sparrow — a group trained to use their mind and bodies to become ultimate weapons.

The film also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, Ciaran Hinds, Joely Richardson and Jeremy Irons.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.”

Red Sparrow is set for release on March 2.

Spy thriller 'Red Sparrow' stars Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence as a deadly seductress. — AFP pic