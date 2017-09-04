Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

New TV spot for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ (VIDEO)

Monday September 4, 2017
LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Here is a new TV spot for Taron Egerton’s upcoming sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle that will get you excited for the action that awaits.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the film also stars Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Kingsman: The Secret Service introduced the world to Kingsman — an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organisation in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organisations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is set for release on September 29.

A promotional image for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'. — AFP pic A promotional image for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'. — AFP pic

