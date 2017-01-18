New TV series ‘The Arrangement’ gets air date

Josh Henderson is set to star in TV drama ‘The Arrangement’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — The 10-episode TV drama The Arrangement will premiere on Sunday, March 5, on E!, according to Deadline.

The Arrangement by EP/script writer Jonathan Abrahams (Mad Men) — who will also be an executive producer on the series — stars Josh Henderson (Desperate Housewives, Dallas) and Christine Evangelista (The Intern, The Walking Dead).

Henderson plays an A-list celebrity whose private life is not all it seems, and Evangelista is the woman pulled into his secretive spiritual institution. Lexa Doig (Andromeda) and Michael Vartan (Alias) also star. — AFP-Relaxnews