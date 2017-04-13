New ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ clips shows different side of Optimus Prime (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 13 — Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from Transformers: The Last Knight that hints at the secret origins of the Transformers universe.

Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson and John Turturro are back for the film along with newcomers Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera, Mitch Pileggi and Anthony Hopkins.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Transformers: The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Haddock).

Transformers: The Last Knight is set for release on June 23.

A screengrab from ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’.