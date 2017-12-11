New trailer for ‘Ready Player One’ dives deep into a virtual world (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 — Warner Bros has released a new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s hotly anticipated sci-fi adventure Ready Player One.

The film is based on Ernest Cline’s critically acclaimed novel of the same and it is set in a dystopian future where Tye Sheridan plays Wade Watts, one of the many people who have become obsessed with the Oasis: A massive virtual reality world.

The gamer is on the hunt for an Easter egg that was left by the realm’s late creator (Mark Rylance) that is the key in controlling Oasis. Ben Mendelsohn plays a corporate overlord who’s determined to stop Wade.

The film also stars Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg, T.J. Miller and Hannah John-Kamen.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the Oasis, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the Oais, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.”

Ready Player One is set for release on March 30, 2018.

A screengrab from Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated sci-fi adventure ‘Ready Player One’ that stars Tye Sheridan.