New trailer dropped for horror flick ‘IT’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 28 — Warner Bros has unleashed a fresh trailer for New Line’s reboot of the Stephen King horror classic IT, ahead of its September release in cinemas.

The film, directed by Andrés Muschietti (Mama), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, and stars Hemlock Grove actor Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise (via Variety).

Opening with shots of the fictional small town of Derry, Maine, and a chilling voiceover from a boy, the teaser clip gives viewers a glimpse of the terror in store.

The story surrounds a group of children who are faced with their biggest fears when kids begin to disappear and they are terrorised by an evil clown, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. — AFP-Relaxnews

* IT is slated for release in theatres on September 8, 2017.

Bill Skarsgard will play the dreaded clown Pennywise. — AFP pic