New trailer debuts for ‘Baywatch’ reboot (VIDEO)

Saturday April 22, 2017
04:45 PM GMT+8

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars as Mitch Buchannon in ‘Baywatch’. — Screen capture via YouTube/JoBloDwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars as Mitch Buchannon in ‘Baywatch’. — Screen capture via YouTube/JoBloLOS ANGELES, April 22 — The latest Baywatch TV spot reveals a little more footage from the comedy-action film starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron. 

Johnson plays the lead role of lifeguard Mitch Buchannon — a character popularised by David Hasselhoff in the original 90’s television series — while Efron plays new recruit and former Olympian Matt Brody.

Together, the duo sets out to uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

The movie also stars sultry Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, Alex Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera.

Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch is set to arrive in theatres on May 26. 

