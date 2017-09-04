Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

New ‘The Shape of Water’ clip teases the film’s mysterious creature (VIDEO)

Monday September 4, 2017
10:33 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water recently premiered at Venice and here’s another short clip from the upcoming film that has been receiving rave reviews.

The film centres on mute janitor Elisa (played by Sally Hawkins) who is trapped in a life of silence and isolation at the mysterious high security government lab she works at. However, Elisa’s life goes beyond routine when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.

The film also stars Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.

The Shape of Water is set for release on January 25, 2018.

A screengrab from Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming ‘The Shape of Water’ that stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer among others.A screengrab from Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming ‘The Shape of Water’ that stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer among others.

