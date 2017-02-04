New teaser released for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ (VIDEO)

The first trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ is a visual spectacle. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Feb 4 — A new teaser for Transformers: The Last Knight has been unleashed, ahead of an extended version of the spot which is set to air during the Super Bowl tomorrow.

The 32-second clip, narrated by veteran actor Anthony Hopkins (who also stars in the film), begins with the line: “You want to know, don’t you — why they keep coming here to earth?”

The following footage shows flashes of the explosive scenes the action blockbuster franchise has become known for, and includes a teaser of a fiery Transformers battle in the final seconds.

Get an early look at the #Transformers Big Game spot now, and see the extended spot on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/QWwoadimhd — #TRANSFORMERS (@transformers) February 3, 2017

The film — which stars Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson and John Turturro — is the fifth installment in the Transformers film franchise and expected to be the last directed by Michael Bay according to Variety.

Transformers: The Last Knight will morph into cinemas June 23. — AFP-Relaxnews