New teaser released for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ (VIDEO)

Saturday February 4, 2017
09:42 AM GMT+8

The first trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ is a visual spectacle. — Screengrab from YouTubeThe first trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ is a visual spectacle. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Feb 4 — A new teaser for Transformers: The Last Knight has been unleashed, ahead of an extended version of the spot which is set to air during the Super Bowl tomorrow.

The 32-second clip, narrated by veteran actor Anthony Hopkins (who also stars in the film), begins with the line: “You want to know, don’t you — why they keep coming here to earth?”

The following footage shows flashes of the explosive scenes the action blockbuster franchise has become known for, and includes a teaser of a fiery Transformers battle in the final seconds.

The film — which stars Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson and John Turturro — is the fifth installment in the Transformers film franchise and expected to be the last directed by Michael Bay according to Variety.

Transformers: The Last Knight will morph into cinemas June 23. — AFP-Relaxnews

