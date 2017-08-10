New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ images revealed

A screengrab of one of the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ images that was shared by Entertainment Weekly.LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — We have been treated to new Star Wars: The Last Jedi images thanks to Entertainment Weekly and one particular creature that caught our eye is the Porgs.

The images feature Rey (Daisy Ridley), Luke (Mark Hamill), Finn (John Boyega), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca as well as Ahch-To inhabitants the Porgs and the Caretakers, plus Supreme Leader Snoke’s Praetorian Guards.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15.

Check out the pictures below: