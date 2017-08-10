Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

Showbiz

New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ images revealed

Thursday August 10, 2017
04:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: DJ admits Swift picture ‘looks bad’The Edit: DJ admits Swift picture ‘looks bad’

The Edit: China satellite sends ‘hack-proof’ codeThe Edit: China satellite sends ‘hack-proof’ code

The Edit: Tour gritty side of Hong KongThe Edit: Tour gritty side of Hong Kong

Rescuers race against time in rescue of China quake survivorsRescuers race against time in rescue of China quake survivors

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A screengrab of one of the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ images that was shared by Entertainment Weekly.A screengrab of one of the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ images that was shared by Entertainment Weekly.LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — We have been treated to new Star Wars: The Last Jedi images thanks to Entertainment Weekly and one particular creature that caught our eye is the Porgs.

The images feature Rey (Daisy Ridley), Luke (Mark Hamill), Finn (John Boyega), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca as well as Ahch-To inhabitants the Porgs and the Caretakers, plus Supreme Leader Snoke’s Praetorian Guards.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15.

Check out the pictures below:

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline