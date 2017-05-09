New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ TV spot offers more footage (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 9 — Sony Pictures has just released a new TV spot for upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming that includes a lot of new footage.

In the clip, we get to see the famous webslinger (played by Tom Holland) taking on some criminals and asking Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) when the next Avengers adventure would be.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film also stars Zendaya, Michael Keaton, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine and Marisa Tomei.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Downey Jr). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man — but when the Vulture (Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7.

Tom Holland plays Spider-man in ‘Spider-man: Homecoming’. — Picture via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment