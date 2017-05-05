New single on the way from Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, seen here at the 2015 Met Gala, is reinventing herself again for her latest album. — AFP picLOS ANEGELES, May 5 — Miley Cyrus took to social networks yesterday to reveal she has a new single, called Malibu, due for release on May 11.

Cyrus’s announcement was accompanied by an image of the singer sitting in the front seat of a Mustang and sporting an easy-breezy California look to match the beach community of the single’s title.

The single comes ahead of Cyrus’s sixth studio album, which is due out later this year.

Cyrus recently discussed her new music in an interview with Billboard, revealing that Malibu is about her fiance Liam Hemsworth.

Billboard writer John Norris describes the new single as a “breezy love song” and teases the upcoming album, saying it “promises to (yet again) transform one of the most inimitable, unpredictable careers in recent pop ­history”.

The forthcoming album will follow up Cyrus’s psychedelic 2015’s LP, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

Since then, the singer and actress appeared alongside Woody Allen in the Amazon Studios series Crisis in Six Scenes, which premiered in September 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews